SEAN HANNITY: Did Merrick Garland commit perjury to protect the Biden family syndicate?

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to revelations in the latest Biden family business saga and the growing number of IRS whistleblowers speaking out.

SEAN HANNITY: The walls are closing in on Merrick Garland's politicized and weaponized DOJ and the top Biden family syndicate protector. Yep, it's happening. We know that somebody is lying. And according to The New York Post, David Weiss, he was the U.S. attorney that was tasked with investigating Hunter Biden, told not one, but six witnesses that his hands were completely and totally tied in regard to this investigation into Hunter and to Joe. IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapely claims that Weiss said, quote, 'I'm not the deciding official on whether charges are filed.' That whistleblower Gary Shapley now is speaking out.

Note to Hunter Biden. Hunter sex club initiation fees, they are not tax-deductible. Even clubs you get the thrown out of because you're a jackass, which happened. Anyway, Hunter's not going to spend a year in jail. Now Weiss allegedly now claiming that Biden appointed a U.S. attorney from D.C. would not allow him to charge Hunter in his district. He wanted to. Weiss also allegedly says he was blocked from bringing charges in California by another Biden appointed US attorney. Ultimately, this refusal to prosecute meant that Hunter's tax crimes that are alleged from 2014 and 15, etc., stemming from his work with Burisma Holdings, the oil giant Ukraine would be excluded. That also meant that the statute of limitation, they were allowed to expire, enabling the DOJ to sanitize Hunter's charges. And according to the IRS whistleblower, and it's not just one but the one you heard from, Weiss quote, ‘Asked for special counsel authority’ from the DOJ and Merrick Garland. But he was denied that authority. He said he had more power than a special counsel. Here's where things get very, very dicey for all involved. You see, Attorney General Merrick Garland is telling a much different story and he told the story repeatedly.

He was denied that full authority not once, but twice. And as you can see, Garland continued to echo those exact same claims over and over again. Also, he included those claims in a testimony he made before Congress, sworn testimony. So was Merrick Garland lying under oath? In other words, did he commit perjury to protect the Biden family syndicate? Has the weaponization of Joe Biden's Department of Justice now finally caught up with all of them? Because now tonight, we have six separate IRS witnesses, whistleblowers that have documented Weiss's prosecutorial woes in real time.