SEAN HANNITY: The walls are closing in on the Biden White House

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals why the media won't keep protecting President Biden on " Hannity ," calling the commander-in-chief "slimy" for his actions.

SEAN HANNITY: The walls are now closing in on the Biden White House . The Atlantic is now calling for Joe to step aside. Biden was just slammed by The New York Times for being a deadbeat granddad. Also, USA Today, and here's fake news CNN, "The slow pace of Biden's re-election campaign feeds Democrats’ 2024 anxiety." Axios, meanwhile, exposed Biden's volatile temper, referring to him as "Old Yeller."

BIDEN'S NIBBLES ON YOUNG GIRL JUST HIS LATEST WEIRD INTERACTION WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S KIDS

Whistleblowers continue to allege serious crimes committed by Joe and Hunter, including bribery, tax violations, money laundering. We'll learn a lot more next week, and let's not forget cocaine and now other drugs we find out were discovered in the West Wing of Joe's White House, but of course, they haven't found the culprit and are not looking anymore.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To put it simply, Joe Biden is slimy. His family's access peddling and sketchy foreign business deals are a massive, real problem that we're going to learn a lot more about next week. His refusal to recognize his own 4-year-old granddaughter, frankly, is reprehensible and downright immoral and cruel. His history of plagiarism and nonstop lying and storytelling is a cause for concern to everybody in this country. He just tells outright, provable lies regularly, and of course, the media has been protecting him. Maybe not so much now.