Sean Hannity: Only voters can prevent Democrats from enacting 'radical extreme socialist agenda'

The American public is the only thing that can stop Democrats from potentially taking over the entire government next year, Sean Hannity argued Wednesday.

“It is more obvious than ever that very powerful forces – the media mob, 99% [of] big tech companies, almost all of them, the Democratic-Socialist party, the establishment never-Trumpers, weak establishment Republicans and the deep state – now are all aligned against this president and his reelection,” the "Hannity" host said. “The only thing that can stop that from happening is you, the American people.”

Hannity pointed out that President Trump is not taking any voter or any battleground state for granted as he continues a breakneck campaign schedule. The host added that anyone predicting the result with less than a week to go until Election Day, doesn't know “what the hell they’re talking about.”

“Nobody has a crystal ball,” he said. “Don’t believe anyone that is telling you they know how this election will turn out ... That is an effort to deflate conservative and Republican votes.”

The only thing standing in the way of the “single-most radical extreme socialist agenda,” Hannity emphasized, is the American voter.

“Your vote, if you believe this, is critical and everybody takes it seriously,” he said. “Yes, you can shock the world again… That is your power. You get to decide. You are the ultimate jury.”