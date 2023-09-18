SEAN HANNITY: America's problems have gotten dramatically worse because of Biden's policies

FOX News host Sean Hannity shreds the many failures of the Biden administration on Monday’s "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: More terrible polls for Joe Biden, more panic from his fellow Democrats who are now begging him to retire. If the 2024 race were held today, Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup, according to a new CBS poll. He even beat Kamala Harris by more, but Trump even gets to that all important 50% threshold. Biden, meanwhile, is more unpopular than ever. Look at this number.

LIBERAL COLUMNISTS URGE BIDEN TO DUMP HARRIS, PICK NEW 2024 RUNNING MATE: 'BETTER OPTIONS AVAILABLE'

72% think that Biden is not physically healthy enough to be president. He's not. Only 34% believe that Biden could actually finish a second term before resigning or dying. Joe Biden himself doesn't even seem to think he'll outlive his son's legal woes according to NBC News. This is what they said, "The president has even lamented aloud that he might be dead before his son's case is resolved." Now, Biden's allies are now reportedly worried that Hunter's indictment will now "strain the president's 2024 focus." What focus? Others in Biden's orbit? They are terrified about the impeachment inquiry, along with the underlying corruption allegations.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Put simply, Joe Biden has been an awful president by every single measure. Whoever is calling the shots over at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they're doing a historically god-awful job. Every major problem facing this country has gotten dramatically worse because of Biden's policies. Biden can't even get an endorsement from the United Auto Workers Union.