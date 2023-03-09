SEAN HANNITY: What the 'Twitter Files' uncovered transcends politics

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to Matt Taibbi's testimony at a House hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, that is sadly the FBI putting their thumb on the scale of a presidential election. They were indoctrinating and basically training people in Big Tech. They had weekly meetings with them. Oh, that they're going to be victims of a disinformation campaign that never happened. And by the way, they did something else in 2016 that was called the Russia hoax. And they did it again in the fall of 2020 with a censorship disinformation campaign against what was the very real reports about Hunter Biden and his laptop from hell.

HUNTER BIDEN, AN OBAMA AMBASSADOR AND CHINESE BUSINESSMAN: A ‘VERY GOOD RELATIONSHIP’

A laptop, by the way, that your FBI had since December of 2019, and they easily could have verified probably in 48 hours. Now, today's hearing featured two journalists who revealed Twitter's past role in this censorship campaign, including a reporter by the name of Matt Taibbi, who, by the way, I will tell you is not a fan of mine, actually wrote a very negative book about yours truly. I got over it. He's not a fan of Donald Trump, not a fan of mine. He's definitely not a Republican. He's not a conservative. But what he uncovered at Twitter, it does transcend politics.

…

Now, what [Taibbi] is describing is a massive, major abuse of power between big tech and, of course, unelected government bureaucrats. Now, this was uncovered by journalists on this program, reporters at the New York Post and others like Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss. But as it turns out, Democrats, they don't actually like journalists or journalism, even though they kiss their ass every single day. I don't really know why. They are an extension of the Democratic Party in most cases, unless, of course, it advances their obsessive-compulsive- I hate Trump. I hate conservative narrative. So at today's hearing, instead of listening to the witnesses and investigating what is a blatant, clear abuse of power, it is transparent. This power is at the executive branch of government. Well, Democrats, well, they started berating Matt Taibbi. Maybe he'll like me more anyway and started questioning this guy's character and background because they didn't like what he was saying.

…

Anyway, for most of the hearing – the serious part is the Democrats barely let the witness get a word out, browbeating them for daring to investigate anything not related to their beloved Russia hoax. And now they want all of Elon Musk's communications and emails. Why? Because he allowed the country to see what was actually happening? actually, that would make him a hero in my eyes for being transparent.