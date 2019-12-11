Fox News boasts best primetime ratings ever, finishes on top of basic cable for 4th straight year

Fox News Channel enjoyed the best primetime ratings in the network’s 23-year history as “Hannity” topped cable news for the third straight year.

FNC also finished 2019 as the most-watched basic cable network for the fourth consecutive year, averaging 1.4 million viewers. No other network cracked the one-million total day viewer plateau.

FNC averaged 2.5 million viewers between 8-11 p.m, and “Hannity” averaged 3.3 million viewers.

“Once again, Fox News Channel’s team of leading journalists and opinion hosts have led the network to a record-breaking ratings year as the number one network in all of cable for the fourth consecutive year,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President & Executive Editor Jay Wallace said in a statement.

MSNBC averaged 990,000 to finished second among total day viewers, followed by ESPN, Nickelodeon and HGTV.

“FNC continues to exert its dominance in cable television as the country experiences what may be one of the most fervent news cycles in history and we are proud to provide our audience with news and opinion they can trust across a variety of programming,” Scott and Wallace continued.

ESPN averaged 1.8 million primetime viewers to finish second behind FNC in the category, followed by MSNBC, HGTV and TBS. The primetime win marks the fourth straight year that FNC topped all of basic cable in both categories.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” finished as the second most-watched primetime show on cable news, averaging 3 million nightly viewers. MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” finished No. 3, followed by “The Ingraham Angle,” “The Five” and “Special Report” with Bret Baier.

The most-watched show on ratings-challenged CNN was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which finished No. 24 overall behind 14 different Fox News and nine MSNBC programs.

“Hannity” also finished as the most-watched cable news program among they key demo of adults age 25-54, averaging 528,000 viewers. FNC was the only cable news network to gain primetime viewers compared to 2018.

“Fox & Friends” topped all cable news morning shows, averaging 1.5 million viewers compared to 1.1 million for MNSBC’s “Morning Joe” and only 507,000 for CNN’s “New Day.”

All data is courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.