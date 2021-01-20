Hannity pans Biden's 'truly unremarkable, totally forgettable' inaugural address

President Joe Biden delivered a "forgettable" inaugural address full of "liberal-socialist cliches," Sean Hannity told his viewers Wednesday.

"Joe predictably meandered his way through a truly unremarkable, totally forgettable, prerehearsed set of remarks," the "Hannity" host pronounced. "The rest of the media mob were flat out lying to the American people, as usual. This was not in any way, shape, or form a memorable speech."

Hannity also called Biden's choice to make unity the theme of the speech "laughable and completely disingenuous."

"After four years of outright lying, conspiracy theories, witch hunts, one hoax after the other, vitriol, nonstop hysteria, two impeachments, including one that is still unconstitutionally ongoing, Biden's hollow calls for unity ... [are] total and complete B.S."

MEDIA FAWNS OVER BIDEN THROUGHOUT INAUGURATION DAY: 'BOY, DID THEY LAY IT ON THICK'

If the 46th president truly wanted to begin healing the divide in our nation, the host said, "he would've started by ending the vitriol in his own party.

"For example, he could've stopped comparing Republicans to Nazis, like he did a week ago. He could ask his colleagues to stop referring to 75 million peace-loving Trump supporters as domestic terrorists that support insurrection when they absolutely do not. He could call for an end to the unconstitutional post-presidential impeachment charade. He could also apologize for the Russia hoax and all those lies and the Ukrainian impeachment.

"Mark my words," Hannity continued, "this will never happen."

"Biden and his radicals in power and his party, they don't give a rip about unity," he went on. "Slogans, bumper stickers, flat-out lies, and smears continue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity also announced that the vast majority of the media mob in this country "have officially started what will be pretty much a four-year-long vacation.

"The hard-hitting questions will be gone," he said. "The combative press conferences over. That will be a thing of the past"