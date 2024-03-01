SEAN HANNITY: For being out of his mind, this was a pretty amazing achievement for Hunter Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down Hunter Biden’s deposition over his allegedly shady business dealings on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, the transcript of Hunter Biden's deposition has been released late last night, and we have been extensively combing through it. Now, according to the transcript, Hunter addressed the infamous, "I'm sitting here with my father," that WhatsApp message, telling lawmakers he can't even remember sending it because he was either so drunk or high, saying, "I was out of my mind." The only thing that Hunter can say for sure, that he can remember, is that his father was not there.

Wow. How selective can one be? (Out of my mind, I don't remember even sending the text. I'm not even sure if it's my text, but I know for sure my dad wasn't there.) OK. Now, just days after that threatening message was sent, according to a 2020 Senate report, in accounts linked to Hunter Biden , guess what?

They received over $5 million from the CEFC. That's who he sent the WhatsApp message to. For being out of his mind, you got to admit, I'd say that's a pretty amazing achievement. Hunter also confirmed to lawmakers that he did, in fact, receive money from Chinese companies. Now, this is in stark contrast from his comments during that disastrous GMA interview when he said he didn't receive one cent from China.