SEAN HANNITY: No one in the White House has articulated a strategy to deter Putin

Hannity highlights Biden's concern over possible nuclear threat

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity discussed Biden's "casual warning" about "nuclear armageddon" from Russia and how the Biden administration purchased anti-radiation drugs on "Hannity."

It appears that Joe Biden is only bracing for the worst: Sean Hannity Video

SEAN HANNITY: WITH 33 DAYS UNTIL THE MIDTERMS, DEMOCRATS ARE PANICKING

SEAN HANNITY: And we begin tonight with President Joe Biden, his casual warning about a looming nuclear holocaust. Now, last night during a closed-door fundraiser with other top Democrats, Biden claimed that this is the first time we have, quote, faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis. Now, because, according to Joe, Vladimir Putin is not joking when he talks about the use of nuclear weapons or biological weapons or chemical weapons. 

Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Russia President Vladimir Putin. (Alexander Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Now, apparently, there is nothing Joe is going to do about it, but he did do this. The administration, they are buying $300 million worth of anti-radiation drugs. Well, that's not reassuring. That's Joe's big plan in the event that Putin uses nuclear weapons. That's it. No one in the White House has articulated a strategy to deter Vladimir Putin or work on any diplomatic solution. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

This article was written by Fox News staff.