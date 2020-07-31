Sean Hannity explains why he wrote first book in 10 years, says US is 'at a tipping point'

Sean Hannity told Fox News Radio's “The Brian Kilmeade Show” Friday that he was motivated to write his forthcoming book "Live Free or Die" by the upcoming election, which the "Hannity" host says is "going to be a tipping point" for America.

“I see the Democratic Party just racing, not only to the left, but to the far radical left," Hannity told host Brian Kilmeade. "We can see this now, with Joe Biden leading the way and then the comments of Barack Obama [at John Lewis' funeral] yesterday."

SEAN HANNITY WARNS OF BIDEN PRESIDENCY IN NEW BOOK, FOX NATION SPECIAL

With fewer than 100 days remaining before Election Day, Hannity is ramping up his warnings in a new Fox Nation special, "Live Free or Die with Sean Hannity."

In the special, which airs for free on Fox Nation Friday at 7 p.m., Hannity tells host Gregg Jarrett that if Biden defeats President Trump, "America as we know it will be changed forever. Irreparable damage will be done if those policies that they’re [Democrats are] stating [support for] publically are implemented."

"Live Free or Die," Hannity's first book since 2010's "Conservative Victory," emphasizes the critical importance of this election, and explores Democratic policies that threaten the values and rights enshrined in the American system.

Hannity also discussed the violence and unrest in cities across America, telling Kilmeade that the liberal narrative that federal agents are using tear gas against peaceful protestors is a “lie."

“The hundred or so federal agents ... have gone to protect federal buildings that these liberal governors and liberal mayors cannot and are not protecting," said Hannity, noting that protesters have "attempted to burn them to the ground [and commit] all sorts of graffiti, violence, and vandalism."

“Donald Trump has not sent troops into these cities," he added. "He is begging these mayors to help them to restore law and order.”

The full Fox Nation special "Live Free or Die with Sean Hannity: Hosted by Gregg Jarrett" will be available for free on Fox Nation and stream live Friday at 7 p.m. ET on Fox News Digital and all Fox News social media platforms.