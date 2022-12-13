Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

SEAN HANNITY: It's a national security crisis of epic proportions under Biden

Hannity rips into the president for his consistent catastrophe at the border

By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity highlighted the record high number of migrants crossing the border and how the Biden administration has allowed this national security crisis to occur on "Hannity."

Hannity: A monumental catastrophe is unfolding at the border Video

SEAN HANNITY: HUNTER BIDEN WAS WELL KNOWN TO BE ‘UNSTABLE’ WITH ‘SERIOUS PROBLEMS’

SEAN HANNITY: We turn our attention to the southern border tonight. Could someone maybe pretty please with sugar on top, let the White House know that a monumental catastrophe is now unfolding. It's a national security crisis of epic proportions for two straight years now under the Biden administration. Illegal crossings have now reached an all time record high, on top of last year's record high. This year, arrests along the southern border have now topped over 2 million for the first time ever. 

YUMA, ARIZONA - AUGUST 06: Immigrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico, with the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in the background, on August 6, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. 

YUMA, ARIZONA - AUGUST 06: Immigrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the border from Mexico, with the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in the background, on August 6, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona.  ((Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images))

It is about to get dramatically worse next week on December the 21st, Title 42 will come to an end. Now, that's the measure enacted by President Trump that enables the federal government to quickly expel illegal immigrants because of public health risks. Now, soon the process of deporting those who break our laws, don't respect our borders or sovereignty will be long, it will be complex, if not impossible in a matter of days. By the way, not only will our border continue to be wide open, but the government will also be unable to deport illegal immigrants in a timely manner. Not that Joe Biden is doing that anyway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP