SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden pretty much has failed at everything

Democrats can't think of any accomplishments, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff
 Fox News host Sean Hannity evaluates the Democrats' 2024 game plan on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down President Biden’s political downfall ahead of the 2024 presidential election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: They're not going to talk about the failure of Joe Biden's border crisis. They're not going to talk about the drug crisis. They're not going to talk about Joe Biden's inflation. They're not going to talk about the horrible educational system because of the Democratic Party's unholy alliance with teachers' union.  

They're not going to talk about affordable housing, homelessness. Bidenomics,they've been talking about it for a year. Yeah, guess what? Only 34% of Americans actually think the economy is decent, even decent. They won't talk about law and order and safety and security. They don't want to talk about international affairs. They don't want to talk about the war in Ukraine and Europe.  

They don't want to talk about the war in the Middle East and Gaza. They don't want to call terrorism "terrorism" and the terror attacks against our troops. They don't want to talk about the failure of their new Green Deal socialism and get this, even life expectancy has gone down under Joe Biden. Joe Biden pretty much has failed at everything. Are you better off than you were four years ago? So, of course they don't want to talk about accomplishments because I can't think of any, can you?  

