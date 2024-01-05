SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden pretty much has failed at everything

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down President Biden’s political downfall ahead of the 2024 presidential election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: They're not going to talk about the failure of Joe Biden's border crisis. They're not going to talk about the drug crisis. They're not going to talk about Joe Biden 's inflation. They're not going to talk about the horrible educational system because of the Democratic Party's unholy alliance with teachers' union.

They're not going to talk about affordable housing, homelessness. Bidenomics,they've been talking about it for a year. Yeah, guess what? Only 34% of Americans actually think the economy is decent, even decent. They won't talk about law and order and safety and security. They don't want to talk about international affairs. They don't want to talk about the war in Ukraine and Europe.

