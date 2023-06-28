SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden is a disgrace

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden following his son Hunter’s "sweetheart deal" on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: He thinks he's untouchable. He can't believe a reporter is even asking about this serious scandal, this real scandal. A day after Hunter's sweetheart deal with the DOJ, Biden proudly flaunted his son at a White House state dinner where Attorney General — conveniently, Merrick Garland — was also in attendance, and according to my sources, the president's crooked son actually has been living at the White House at various times, but appears on no visitor logs. The Bidens' in-your-face conduct is so appalling that now even Democrats are growing uneasy.

'TEMPER:' BIDEN SHOUTS AT REPORTER ASKING ABOUT HIS INVOLVEMENT IN HUNTER'S 'CHINESE SHAKEDOWN' MESSAGES

Karine Jean-Pierre actually canceled her appearance on that hard-hitting ABC News show called "The View." She said she was standing in solidarity with striking writers. That's why the show is so bad. They script it, anyway, which is totally unbelievable. According to The New York Times, "Some of the president's allies privately complain that he has a blind eye when it comes to his son. They lament that he did not step in more assertively to stop the younger man from trading on the family name and business dealings." Now, why would the big guy lament those deals when he stood to make a big fat profit?

