'Temper:' Biden shouts at reporter asking about his involvement in Hunter's 'Chinese shakedown' messages

President Biden’s harsh response to a reporter asking about his son Hunter’s international business dealings drew attention from social media users Wednesday.

Biden was speaking to reporters outside the White House when he was pressed on alleged text messages from his son from 2017 that indicated the president was part of a negotiation with a foreign company.

"President Biden, how involved were you in your son's Chinese shakedown text messages? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?" New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked.

"No, I wasn't, and I don't —" the president began.

"Were you?" Nelson pressed.

"No!" Biden shouted in response.

HUNTER DEMANDED $10M FROM CHINESE ENERGY FIRM BECAUSE 'BIDENS ARE THE BEST,' HAVE 'CONNECTIONS'

Biden’s reaction, along with his continuing denial of having been involved in his son’s business deals, was attacked on Twitter as an example of ongoing "lies."

"Temper," The Spectator contributor Stephen Miller joked.

"So either Biden did know and he's lying here, or he actually didn't know BUT he's generally fine with Hunter using his name essentially as a threat + bargaining chip," GOP media strategist Alec Sears tweeted.

Grabien founder Tom Elliot added, "Everything he has said thus far about Hunter is a lie. Even that his earlier lies were not a lie was a lie. If he now says he wasn't in on this Chinese bribe, you can be sure he's still lying."

"Text messages, emails, a voicemail, visitor logs, and on-the-record accounts all suggest he was involved. Does he have any response to that?" GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asked.

Right on Crime executive director Brett Tolman wrote, "Joe Biden is perhaps the most substantiated liar over the past 50 years of anyone in public service. I witnessed it firsthand in the Senate. There is no subject too small he isn’t willing to lie about. How likely is he willing to lie about something so colossal?"

Radio host Bruce Hooley suggested, "Good grief the White House press corps is inept. ASK BETTTER QUESTIONS HE CAN'T ANSWER YES/NO...i.e.: ‘What did your grandchildren do to receive checks for thousands of dollars from Romania?’"

BIDEN TORCHED FOR DENYING KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER’S ‘BUSINESS DEALS:’ ‘EVEN LIES ABOUT LYING’

The original question referred to a text message sent by Hunter Biden to Harvest Fund Management CEO Henry Zhao where Hunter suggested he was sitting with his father to pressure a deal.

"I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled," Hunter wrote. "Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight."

The message also read, "And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction."

The White House has repeatedly denied President Biden’s involvement with his son’s business deals. As recently as Monday, Biden told Fox News that he did not lie when he claimed he never spoke with his son on deals.

"Did you lie about never speaking with Hunter about his business deals?" Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

"No," Biden replied.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.