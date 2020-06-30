Sean Hannity asks: 'Why is Joe Biden getting constantly tested for a cognitive decline? ... That concerns me'

Sean Hannity opened Tuesday's edition of "Hannity" by panning Joe Biden's first press conference in three months, during which the former vice president defended his cognitive ability and said he “can hardly wait” to compare it to President Trump's as the general election campaign heats up.

The host spotlighted what he called a "very weird" moment during the question-and-answer period when Biden responded to a question by Fox News' Doug McKelway by saying he was being "constantly tested" for any decline in his "cognitive capability."

"Let me get this straight," Hannity said. "He’s constantly being tested for cognitive abilities? Why is Joe Biden getting constantly tested for a cognitive decline? After hearing that, I’m wondering if maybe all Americans need cognitive testing regularly.

"That concerns me," Hannity went on. "Does that concern the American people? Are they going to ask the ever-forgetful, weak Joe Biden why he’s being constantly tested for cognitive decline?"

Hannity accused the media of trying to protect Biden from difficult questions, arguing that aside from McKelway's question, the presumptive Democratic nominee was given "the lollipop question treatment."

"[It was] almost as if they were trying to protect him as they have for 89 straight days," the host said.