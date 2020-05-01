Sean Hannity mocks Biden as 'class-A hypocrite' for behavior toward women: 'What happened, Joe?'

Sean Hannity slammed what he called the "hypocrisy" of the Democratic Party establishment over its collective defense of presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden Friday, saying Democrats only care about "power," not doing the right thing.

"Are they going to treat Biden the way they treated [then- Supreme Court nominee Brett] Kavanaugh [in 2018] or will they now demand an investigation?" Hannity asked. "Will they say, 'I believe her,' the way they did with the Kavanaugh accusers, even though they didn't have half the corroboration, they didn't have any actually?

"Nor did they have a police report, nor did they have a haunting call from the mother of any of the accusers," the host continued. "Are they going to comb through Biden's decades-old yearbooks from high school like they did Kavanaugh? Will they call for him to step down as their party's nominee?"

Hannity said if Biden wants to erase any doubt about whether or not he assaulted former staffer Tara Reade, he'll make his Senate personnel files public.

"At the very least, if Joe has nothing to hide and he really wants to be transparent -- like he says he does -- and get to the truth -- like he says he wants -- he can just release all the personnel files on Tara Reade," he said.

Hannity then rounded on Biden, calling him a "class-A hypocrite" for changing his earlier stance that all women should be believed.

"What happened, Joe? Do you no longer believe that women should be given the benefit of the doubt, now that it's you on the other side of this?" Hannity said. "... What about the endless stream of creepy footage of you, you know, getting way too close to just about every female you can ... Is this really the champion for women? That Democratic party, is that the one they're going to nominate? Really?

The host said the collective defense of Biden is proof that Democrats were using the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh as a tool for political leverage.

"They were just using it as a political weapon ... in the Kavanaugh case and against Trump," Hannity said. "The hypocrisy. Probably never been worse than this."