Sean Hannity to interview Gavin Newsom in CA governor's first Fox News appearance since 2010

Fox News' Sean Hannity will be sitting down with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in what will be the top Democrat's first appearance on Fox News Channel since 2010.

The highly-anticipated interview, which will air Monday, June 12, is taking place in California's capital of Sacramento.

Hannity and Newsom will discuss a broad range of issues impacting the Golden State as well as the country itself from immigration, the economy to the 2024 presidential election.

They will also discuss Newsom's newly-proposed 28th Amendment to the Constitution that tackles gun safety in America.

Newsom's name was widely floated among Democrats as a potential presidential hopeful in the 2024 race before President Biden formally announced his intention to seek reelection. Newsom has thrown his support behind Biden.

However, polls continues to show dissatisfaction with Biden as his approval rating continues hitting lows and voters, particularly Democrats, have repeatedly expressed they'd rather have another candidate at the top of the ticket.

Recent Democratic primary polls have shown a potential vulnerability for Biden as he has been averaging less than 60% support, according to RealClearPolitics, with challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. earning double-digit support among Democrats.

Newsom, meanwhile, has attempted to maintain a high profile, repeatedly lobbing attacks towards Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, most recently over DeSantis flying migrants to Newsom's home turf, which is a self-declared sanctuary state.

The liberal governor threatened his Florida counterpart with "kidnapping charges," though DeSantis's team insists the illegal immigrants had given their written and verbal consent to be flown to California.

Newsom has also made headlines with his 28th Amendment proposal.

"Our ability to make a more perfect union is literally written into the Constitution," Newsom said Thursday. "So today, I’m proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to do just that. The 28th Amendment will enshrine in the Constitution commonsense gun safety measures that Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and gun owners overwhelmingly support — while leaving the Second Amendment unchanged and respecting America’s gun-owning tradition."

The Democratic governor claims his proposed 28th Amendment would not abolish the Second Amendment. However, it would raise the federal minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21; mandate universal background checks to purchase firearms; institute a waiting period for all gun purchases; and ban "assault weapons."

Newsom's proposed amendment would also affirm that Congress, states and local governments can enact additional gun control measures.

