SEAN HANNITY: Hur's explosive hearing on Biden's classified docs another example of two-tiered justice system

Fox News host Sean Hannity shares his reaction to former special counsel Robert Hur's congressional testimony regarding his investigation into the classified documents case involving Biden.

SEAN HANNITY: To an explosive hearing that was on Capitol Hill all day today. Another blatant example of America's two-tiered, unequal justice system. Now, the man responsible for investigating Joe Biden's rampant mishandling of classified material, Special Counsel Robert Hurd, testified before the House Judiciary Committee today, and he told lawmakers that Joe Biden willfully retained top secret classified material as a private citizen and shared such material with others. And by the way, not people that had security clearances.

HUR TESTIFIES HE ‘DID IDENTIFY EVIDENCE’ THAT ‘PRIDE AND MONEY’ MOTIVATED BIDEN TO RETAIN CLASSIFIED DOCS

That seems like a pretty obvious crime, right? If you did it, if I did it, if Donald Trump willfully retained classified material and bragged about it to a ghostwriter – hey, I just found more classified documents in my basement. Let me read them to you. The writer. The ghostwriter – Well, we'd all be charged with multiple felonies, not Joe Biden.

There's really just one way to hold Joe Biden accountable. That is in November and November 5th, to be exact, and 237 days. You, the American people, can and frankly, must remove Biden, from office and do it at the ballot box. As of right now, the polls are not looking good for Joe Biden, even after his jacked up performance at the State of the Union address.