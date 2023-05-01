Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Hunter told the judge that he was just 'too poor' to pay child support

Hannity roasts Hunter's child support pushback

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Is Hunter Biden too broke to pay child support?: Sean Hannity Video

Is Hunter Biden too broke to pay child support?: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity discusses how Hunter Biden is pushing back against paying child support for his 4-year-old daughter in an Arkansas court case on 'Hannity.'

Sean Hannity explained how Hunter Biden is pushing back in his Arkansas court case, claiming that he no longer has enough money to pay child support for his four-year-old daughter on "Hannity."

HUNTER BIDEN'S TWISTED ATTEMPTS TO KEEP HIS LITTLE GIRL FROM USING HIS NAME ARE NOW IN A NE REALM

SEAN HANNITY: We begin in Batesville, Arkansas, where zero experience Hunter Biden appeared in court today wearing a beautiful, check it out, beautiful designer suit, flanked by some of the most expensive attorneys in the world. 

Hunter Biden and family go for ice cream in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, in Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2022. (BACKGRID USA)

The president's adult son told the judge that he was just 'too poor' to make child support payments – I'm not making it up – to the mother of his four-year-old daughter. Now, according to one of Hunter's attorneys, the millions that he made from Russia and China and Ukraine and all these other countries, apparently they're claiming are long gone. 

We'd like to get an answer. How much money did the Biden family syndicate make in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and all these other places? 

