SEAN HANNITY: Hunter told the judge that he was just 'too poor' to pay child support

Sean Hannity explained how Hunter Biden is pushing back in his Arkansas court case, claiming that he no longer has enough money to pay child support for his four-year-old daughter on "Hannity."

HUNTER BIDEN'S TWISTED ATTEMPTS TO KEEP HIS LITTLE GIRL FROM USING HIS NAME ARE NOW IN A NE REALM

SEAN HANNITY: We begin in Batesville, Arkansas, where zero experience Hunter Biden appeared in court today wearing a beautiful, check it out, beautiful designer suit, flanked by some of the most expensive attorneys in the world.

The president's adult son told the judge that he was just 'too poor' to make child support payments – I'm not making it up – to the mother of his four-year-old daughter. Now, according to one of Hunter's attorneys, the millions that he made from Russia and China and Ukraine and all these other countries, apparently they're claiming are long gone.

We'd like to get an answer. How much money did the Biden family syndicate make in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and all these other places?