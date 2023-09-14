SEAN HANNITY: Hunter Biden's indictment on federal gun charges is the 'low-hanging fruit'

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to Hunter Biden's indictment on federal gun charges out of special counsel David Weiss' investigation in his opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Big news tonight: They didn't arrest Donald Trump today, they arrested somebody else. What a shocker. Anyway, three felony counts against zero-experience Hunter Biden, but interestingly, no tax charges, no money-laundering indictments, no FARA violations or public corruption crimes. Instead, special counsel David Weiss indicted Hunter on three gun crimes. Now, first of all, I'm not happy that anyone ever gets arrested. Nothing to be happy about, but let me tell you what I'm really angry about — that's justice not being served.

Let's be clear. Even though these gun charges were never supposed to happen — now, why is that? Because the fix — we now know — was in from the get-go, and by the way, for both Bidens, in fact, plan A if you will, was going pretty well for a good while. For five long years, the DOJ's David Weiss sat on Hunter Biden's case as the IRS whistleblowers told us, the FBI whistleblower told us, yeah, "He was being treated very differently than any other person."

But they purposely, in this case, allowed the statute of limitations to expire on extremely serious tax violations, and then he planned to charge Hunter with absolutely nothing, sweeping all of this misconduct under the rug like a bad dream.