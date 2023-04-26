Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity's Monologue
Published

SEAN HANNITY: Hunter Biden may soon be forced to move out of the White House into a federal prison

Hannity reveals sources are saying Hunter Biden charges may be 'imminent'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity: Hunter Biden's attorneys met with DOJ today Video

Sean Hannity: Hunter Biden's attorneys met with DOJ today

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to several of Hunter Biden's attorneys meeting at the DOJ headquarters with tax division career attorneys.

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to the build-up in the investigation of Hunter Biden and sources confirming federal investigators now believe they have sufficient evidence to charge the president's son.

SEAN HANNITY: The president's adult son, Hunter, might soon be forced to move out of the White House, where he is now rumored to be living into a federal prison. Today, attorneys for Hunter Biden met with DOJ officials to discuss the status of several looming charges, including at least one felony tax violation and one felony weapons charge. Now, we know that Hunter has been under investigation since at least 2018. According to The Hill, CBS, The Washington Post, federal investigators now believe they have sufficient evidence to now charge Hunter Biden. Our sources are saying that, in fact, that may be imminent. 

HUNTER BIDEN ORDERED TO APPEAR IN-PERSON FOR ARKANSAS PATERNITY CASE HEARING FOR UNCLAIMED 4-YEAR-OLD

Let us be clear here. This gets serious. Nobody really cares if a former crackhead and deadbeat dad and a guy that sells paint by number of paintings Hunter Biden goes to prison. This is about protecting the big guy whose finances are very suspiciously apparently co-mingled with his son. That's what they're looking into. Now for years, high ranking government officials have gone to great lengths to protect the shady Biden family syndicate. 

