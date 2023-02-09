SEAN HANNITY: House Committee on FBI weaponization critical if we're going to have a constitutional republic

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted the politicization of U.S. federal agencies and says there should be no place for political bias at the FBI and DOJ in order to have a constitutional republic.

SEAN HANNITY: There is no doubt that the Committee on weaponization, this is critical if we're going to have a constitutional republic. Now, keep in mind, some of the most emphatic warnings about this political rot are coming right from inside the FBI itself… The 51 intel officials, that was their disinformation campaign. And yes, it did have an impact on a presidential election. In other words, your own federal government interfered in the 2020 election and they tipped the scales to the candidate they preferred. That, of course, would be the weak, frail cognitive mess known as Joey your president now, sorry… can't help myself. Multiple outlets, including CBS, The Washington Post, New York Times, New York Post, all have confirmed the contents and Hunter Biden's laptop is real. And now we want to know what the big guy, what was his cut. And on Hunter's pay for these, you know, schemes that he's involved in. And what is the FBI and DOJ, what are they going to do about it, if anything? To this day, they are seriously, you know, there are serious security concerns about the Biden family business.

Let me be very clear. I have long revered the FBI. I grew up you know, all four of my grandparents came from Ireland and my grandfather's brother… two of his sons became FBI agents, and they were deity in my family, the most revered of my family. We revere it as an institution. And by the way, for all the good agents that keep our country safe and secure every day, thank you for your great job. But justice has got to be blind, and the political weaponization that we are now seeing is never acceptable. There should be no place for political bias at the FBI or at the Department of Justice, and it's way past time that these bad actors are held accountable or it's going to get worse and worse until we're at the point of no return.