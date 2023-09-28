Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing did not disappoint

FOX News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden in Thursday's monologue. 

FOX News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden in Thursday's monologue. 

SEAN HANNITY: We have a pathetic new chapter from your president, Joe Biden and it's now unfolding before our eyes. Day one of the House impeachment inquiry into Biden, what I call the Joe Biden bribery and money laundering scandal allegations. It is now in the books. It's officially started. It did not disappoint… 

COMER SUBPOENAS PERSONAL, BUSINESS BANK RECORDS FOR HUNTER BIDEN, JAMES BIDEN AS PART OF IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

In fact, new evidence from the House Ways and Means Committee revealed $250K wired payments originating in Beijing. They are our number one geopolitical foe, aren't they? Now that listed Joe Biden's Delaware home as the beneficiary address. Those these Chinese payments from 2019 when Joe was running for president and Hunter, he was out there living in Malibu, wrecking the home he was renting, according to the landlord. The wire transfers were labeled as, quote, ‘personal investment.’ Well, now it's not every day that the Communist Party of China is wiring a mere quarter million dollars to the home of a US presidential candidate. 

