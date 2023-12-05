Sean Hannity: Donald Trump is vowing to fight back and obliterate the deep state

FOX News host Sean Hannity previews what's at stake in the 2024 presidential election with America "imploding" at every level under President Biden's administration.

SEAN HANNITY: Let's be clear - In 2024, the stakes could not be any higher. After three years under Joe Biden, our country is imploding on every level. Our economy is wrecked by inflation. Our southern border is an utter disaster. The American people are not safe… Make no mistake, our wide open Joe Biden border is now a massive national security nightmare. It is a clear and present danger, and it is only getting worse every day under President Biden. In the past two years, well over – what – 6,000 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan have crossed our southern border, along with 3,000 Egyptians. More than 600 Iranians, you know, Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror. More than 500 Syrians, 12,000 Russians and a whopping 26,000 people from China. This is a dire national security crisis, but that is only one part of the problem.

…

For years, America's bloated bureaucracy, it has now become politicized. That includes the FBI, the DOJ, which have wasted precious time and resources with political motivated witch hunts. They're looking into traditional Catholics or angry parents that go to school board meetings or pro-life advocates that are nonviolent. You know, Trump supporters, Donald Trump himself. Instead of investigating real threats like terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, gang violence. The FBI, their hyper-partisan Washington field office, has obsessively compulsively been targeting one person, one man, one family, and that's Donald Trump, the Trump organization and the Trump family. So now the 45th president is vowing to fight back and obliterate the deep state.

