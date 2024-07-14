Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: A deranged lunatic tried and failed to assassinate Donald Trump

Hannity reacts to the tragic shooting at the Butler, Pennsylvania Trump rally

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The left has dehumanized Trump Video

Sean Hannity: The left has dehumanized Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the assassination attempt of former President Trump on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity says it's a dark day in American history following the attempted assassination of former President Trump on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Now, the Republican National Convention will go on as planned after a day that Americans will never forget. Donald Trump standing tall, blood running down his face, fists clenched in the air, draped by the Secret Service, captured by this now iconic photo seen around the world and seconds earlier.

SPLIT-SECOND TURN COULD HAVE SAVED TRUMP'S LIFE, EXPERT SAYS: 'GOD MUST HAVE BEEN WATCHING DOWN ON' HIM 

A bullet pictured right there in the shocking photo, pierced President Trump's ear, just millimeters away from striking him in the head. In what was sure to be a fatal blow, a deranged lunatic tried and failed to assassinate Donald Trump, but in the crowd, a father of two young girls sadly was killed while shielding his family, and two other bystanders were seriously injured. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Our prayers remain with them tonight. This was a dark day in American history. The soul of our country is now, in many ways, almost unrecognizable.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.