SEAN HANNITY: A deranged lunatic tried and failed to assassinate Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity says it's a dark day in American history following the attempted assassination of former President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, the Republican National Convention will go on as planned after a day that Americans will never forget. Donald Trump standing tall, blood running down his face, fists clenched in the air, draped by the Secret Service, captured by this now iconic photo seen around the world and seconds earlier.

SPLIT-SECOND TURN COULD HAVE SAVED TRUMP'S LIFE, EXPERT SAYS: 'GOD MUST HAVE BEEN WATCHING DOWN ON' HIM

A bullet pictured right there in the shocking photo, pierced President Trump 's ear, just millimeters away from striking him in the head. In what was sure to be a fatal blow, a deranged lunatic tried and failed to assassinate Donald Trump, but in the crowd, a father of two young girls sadly was killed while shielding his family, and two other bystanders were seriously injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Our prayers remain with them tonight. This was a dark day in American history. The soul of our country is now, in many ways, almost unrecognizable.