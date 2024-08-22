Expand / Collapse search
Media

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats hope that you hate Donald Trump as much as they do

Hannity shreds the DNC platform

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: The theme at the DNC has been hatred and loathing Video

Sean Hannity: The theme at the DNC has been hatred and loathing

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Democrats want Americans to hate the former president on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity rips apart the theme of the Democratic National Convention on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Despite a promise of happiness and joy, the theme in this building all week has frankly been nothing but hatred and loathing. Democrats (are) hoping that you hate Donald Trump as much as they do and that has been, and remains, the theme every single night, and it will be so tonight.  

TRUMP CAMPAIGN TROLLS HARRIS, RELEASES POLICY WEBSITE FOR HER AFTER WEEKS OF SILENCE 

They want you to hate Donald Trump so much, you will even vote against what is in your own best interest, policies that will improve the economy, secure our borders, bring back law and order, safety, and security to your town and city, and bring you lower energy prices and, of course, reestablish America's role in the world. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

 They hope that your hatred of Trump will blind you to the Biden-Harris border crisis. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.