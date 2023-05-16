SEAN HANNITY: How did Democrats get so much power?

Fox News host Sean Hannity spells out how the Democratic Party has gained so much power on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: People ask me all the time, "Hannity — what are conservatives, what are Republicans supposed to do?" Long story short: They have one option, and one option only. They have to win elections. Now, it is nearly impossible to make any sweeping changes when both the Senate and the White House are controlled by Democrats. So, how did the Democratic Party get so much power? They don't exactly nominate stellar candidates. Let's be honest here, Joe Biden is kind of essentially a shadow of his former self. I'll be charitable. Kamala Harris is one of the least likable people on the planet Earth.

She shows next to zero leadership qualities and sadly, and it is sad, the newest member of the U.S. Senate is frankly, just mentally not fit to serve.

….

Now, John Fetterman, he is a member of the U.S. Senate for a few reasons: One, because Democrats, during elections, they focus on the process of elections above all else. They're not out on the campaign trail. They're not kissing babies, shaking hands, taking selfies, making press avails, giving speeches, doing town halls. No, Joe Biden, John Fetterman, Katie Hobbs — they did none of that.