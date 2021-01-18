Hannity: Democrats' 'deprogramming' rhetoric the opposite of Biden's calls for 'unity'

Democrats, members of the mainstream media and Big Tech are elevating their rhetoric about their political opponents to alarming heights, Sean Hannity said Monday.

The "Hannity" host pointed to calls from figures like former "Today" host Katie Couric and Washington Post associate editor Eugene Robinson that Trump supporters must be "deprogrammed" of what they describe as dangerous groupthink.

"This kind of rhetoric is now commonplace on the left," Hannity said "[Robinson] wondered [on MSNBC] how mostly White, mostly Republican voters, how do we deprogram them? Into what? Little socialists like you?"

He then played a clip of Robinson calling Trump voters "members of a cult" and demanding they have their personal ideology essentially forced out of them.

KATIE COURIC'S 'CONDESCENDING, ELITIST' REMARKS CALLING TO 'DEPROGRAM' GOP RETIRES JOURNO LABEL, CRITICS SAY

Couric called it "bizarre" to watch Republican lawmakers "believing the garbage they are being fed 24/7 on the Internet [and] by their constituents." She claimed such lawmakers bought into a "big lie" and wondered, like Robinson, how they are "deprogrammed."

"Reeducation camps, deprogramming, OK," Hannity said. "According to the press wing of the Democratic-Establishment Socialist Party, you, we the people, we need to be deprogrammed or put in reeducation camps because our political opinion differs from theirs."

Hannity added that while the effort by the liberal press establishment to censor or quash dissenting or conservative voices is not new, it shows some on the left believe their debate opponents are "outright evil."

"They are little totalitarians," he said. "Their one goal is to shut you up; shut us up."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity added that the danger is compounded by Democrats in Congress seeking to enact a "radical platform", including open borders, curtailing the Keystone XL pipeline, and the Green New Deal regulations.

"[It's] everything we warned you about. Noticeably missing from the Biden-Harris agenda, anything actually related to unity," he said. "After an extremely close and contentious election, no one on the left actually wants to bring 75 million Trump voters into the fold. Quite the opposite."