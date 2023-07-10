Expand / Collapse search
Biden vow to crack down on disrespectful workplace behavior resurfaces amid reported F-bombs directed at staff

Biden is said to routinely direct F-bombs at staffers in angry tirades

By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Biden tells presidential appointees he will fire them "on the spot" if he is aware of disrespectful behavior Video

Biden tells presidential appointees he will fire them "on the spot" if he is aware of disrespectful behavior

President Biden told his then soon-to-be appointees in 2021 he would "fire" them "on the spot" if he heard of any disrespectful conduct between them.

President Biden's vow to fire "on the spot" any employees who treated fellow staffers disrespectfully is gaining renewed scrutiny after a new report detailing the F-bombs Biden is said to routinely direct at his staff members. 

"I am not joking when I say this, if you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot," Biden said in 2021. "On the spot. No ifs, ands or buts."  

At the time, Biden was swearing in approximately 1,000 presidential appointees via a video conference, shortly after his own inauguration. 

"Everybody, everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity. That’s been missing in a big way the last four years," Biden added, referencing the Trump administration. 

BIDEN REPORTEDLY FUMES AND SPEWS CURSES AT STAFF IN PRIVATE: ‘NO ONE IS SAFE’

Biden's own treatment of White House staff members is now making headlines following a report from Axios, wherein officials and aides outlined the president's alleged short temper and profanity-laden rants. 

Biden speaks to presidential appointees via a virtual conference

President Biden conducts a virtual swearing in ceremony for members of his new administration via Zoom just hours after his inauguration at the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

One administrative official told the outlet "no one is safe" from Biden's wrath. Aides reportedly meet with the president in groups of two or more to diffuse potential tension, with some even taking an additional colleague as a "shield." 

WH AIDES CLAIM BIDEN PRONE TO OUTBURSTS, ‘ANGRY INTERROGATIONS’ BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: ‘GET THE F—K OUT’

Some of the president's attacks include, "How the f--- don't you know this?" and "Don't f---ing bulls--- me!" according to the outlet. 

President Joe Biden holds his hands together as he sits in front of an American flag

Biden's treatment of White House staff members is making headlines following a report from Axios describing the president's alleged short temper and profanity-laden rants. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

White House aides shared various takes on the president's temper with Axios, with some saying it reflects his high expectations for his staff while others admitted it would be best for Biden to show his temper occasionally in public to ease voter concerns about the president's age. 

NY TIMES COLUMNIST REBUKES BIDEN’S ‘COLD' HEART FOR DENYING EXISTENCE OF GRANDDAUGHTER: ‘IT’S SEVEN GRANDKIDS’

Other aides also said Biden's outbursts are considered a form of initiation at the White House, telling Axios that if the president does not yell at you, it could be a sign he does not respect you. 

Joe Biden in a pool of reporters

President Biden answers a question from FOX News' Peter Doocy after delivering a speech about his proposed federal budget on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"If there is something that's not in the brief, he's going to find it," said Ted Kaufman, Biden's chief of staff when he was in the Senate. "It's not to embarrass people, it's because he wants to get to the right decision. Most people who have worked for him like the fact that he challenges them and gets them to a better decision."

Biden's previous vow to fire disrespectful employees quickly gained renewed traction online after the latest report on his own treatment of White House staffers. 

Biden's temper has previously proven to be a point of contention, following various instances of him showcasing it in public, specifically a hot mic moment where he was caught calling Fox News' Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report. 

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

