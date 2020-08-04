Hannity: Democratic Party is going 'hardcore' left-wing as Biden embraces 'Bolshevik Bernie's' agenda

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is pushing the party “hardcore" toward the left, Fox News host Sean Hannity told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“He’s now signed on to Bolshevik Bernie’s agenda of radical socialism, he’s pledging trillions of our taxpayer dollars to go for the New Green Deal to appease Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Bozo, as I call him, Beto O’Rourke and his gun policy – he’ll be the gun czar,” Hannity said.

“And then you got Schumer, Pelosi and Biden,” said Hannity, the author of the new book "Live Free or Die."

Hannity said Trump has been a “transformative president” whom he compared to influential conservatives President Ronald Reagan and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Hannity said that, furthermore, Trump is the most transparent president in history because he has done everything that was promised on the campaign trail in 2016.

“Nobody has been better for Israel, nobody has been better for religious freedom, he followed through on tax cuts and ending burdensome regulation. He followed through on building 400 miles of wall on election day – judges, you name it,” Hannity said.

Hannity said Biden is "the most radical" candidate ever put forth by either political party and the mainstream media is failing to inform voters about his actual policies.

"I would hate to think of what this country would be like without at least one alternative news source. ... The rest of them are all fake news, dominated by the propaganda wing of the new Democratic, socialist party."