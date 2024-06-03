Voters share how Trump’s conviction is ‘inspiring a lot of people’ to support him

Several voters spoke with Fox News on Monday to share how former President Trump being found guilty will impact their vote in the 2024 election.

"I think this makes him stronger. I think this is inspiring a lot of people to vote for him. And he's just standing tall and proud and fighting for the American people still. And that speaks volumes to me," small New Jersey business owner, Teresa Albano, told Fox News anchor, Trace Gallagher, on "The Story."

When asked about the results of the trial, Albano said, "I don't think this is a fair trial… They're beating him down and cutting him down, and I don't understand why Hunter Biden gets away with these things, [and] Hillary Clinton. It just gets me so angry and so excited to go vote for him in November."

"I was surprised that he was found guilty on all counts," Andrew McDonald, a Californian Democrat, said. "Trump was judged by a jury of his peers, and if he wants to appeal that, he should appeal. But I think it was fair."

"For a lot of Democrats, I understand that Joe Biden is not a popular president," McDonald continued after referencing the president's lowered approval rating since pulling out of Afghanistan. "I can't really say that this sways my opinion on if I'm going to vote or not for Donald Trump, or if I'm going to sway away from Joe Biden."

Bernadette Wright, an independent voter from Georgia, told Gallagher she felt Trump was provided more liberties" during the trial.

"Do I feel like the legal system is being weaponized? Not particularly. Do I feel like maybe he's being persecuted? Yes. But here's the bottom line. If you don't do things to get attacked, you can't be attacked," Wright said.

"I believe that the people who are supporting him are going to continue to support him no matter what happens. There's nothing in our law that says that you can't be president as a convicted felon. So that's not an issue that comes. What are we really voting for? Are we voting for the things that we really need as a country," she added.

According to an ABC/Ipsos poll , 49% of people in the U.S. believe that Trump should end run for the presidency following the guilty verdicts.

The data also found that, while 47% of Americans felt that Trump’s convictions were "politically motivated," his favorability rating largely remained unchanged at 31%.

After the verdict's announcement, Trump called the trial "rigged." His campaign raised $53 million within 24 hours of the verdict.