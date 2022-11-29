Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Biden is rewriting history on the economy

Hannity says we're seeing and feeling the pain that his policies are causing every day

By Fox News Staff
Fox News host Sean Hannity slams President Biden's energy policies after claiming the president has delivered economic success.

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped President Biden for choosing to do business with "brutal dictators" and "murdering regimes" instead of using American domestic energy production.

SEAN HANNITY: Earlier today, Biden was yet again out rewriting history on the economy, saying he's just done a great job. We just haven't seen the effects of it yet… The problem is we're actually seeing and feeling the pain that his policies are causing every single day. But meanwhile, oil executives, they're angry and they continue to slam Biden for turning to brutal dictators, murdering regimes, you know, like Venezuela or Saudi Arabia to pump more oil while attacking the US energy sector. And you got to ask yourself an important question. Why? Remember, oil companies are not going to invest in more drilling. Tens of millions of dollars. At the same time that Biden continues to attack them over and over again and is likely to pull the rug out from underneath them if they start a new project anyway. 

BIDEN ALLOWING CHEVRON TO DRILL IN VENEZUELA ‘MAKES ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE’: STEPHEN MOORE

And by the way, and of course, capitulating to Green New Deal climate alarmists, cultists that are setting the real agenda, the extreme far left. They don't want any American domestic energy production. They want it wiped out. Then they want to abolish all fossil fuels. They have nothing to replace it with. The so-called renewable technology does not exist. The lifeblood of the world's economy is, of course, oil, gas, coal. 

