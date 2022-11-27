Biden allowing Chevron to drill in Venezuela 'makes absolutely no sense': Stephen Moore

Former White House Economic Adviser Stephen Moore joined "Fox & Friends Weekend," Saturday to call out President Biden’s energy policies and the White House’s decision to allow Chevron to drill for oil in Venezuela. Moore said the decision does not make sense and that America will be put last as a result.

EUROPEAN OFFICIALS SAY US PROFITING FROM UKRAINE WAR, CALL INFLATION REDUCTION ACT 'VERY WORRYING'

STEPHEN MOORE: … I literally, Will, almost fell out of my chair reading this headline that says we're going to allow, you know, Chevron to do drilling in Venezuela. Well, this is the same administration. Well, that won't allow us to do drilling here in the United States, not in Texas, not in Oklahoma, not in Alaska, not in West Virginia. But we can pump oil from Venezuela. It makes absolutely no sense. It's put America last energy policy they got. And by the way, as you know, Will, when Trump left office and I helped Trump on energy policy, our whole policy was to make America totally energy independence so we wouldn't have to rely on countries like Venezuela and Iran in Russia. And so somebody explain this one to me because it makes no sense.