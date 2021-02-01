Sean Hannity pegs Biden administration's ‘obsession’ with climate as ‘political tool’

The Democrats’ fixation on climate change seems to be motivated more by political gain than concern for the environment, Sean Hannity argued Monday night.

"The left’s obsession with the climate has little to do with pollution," the "Hannity" host said. "It is a political tool for them."

Hannity noted reports that President Biden received millions of dollars in campaign donations from green energy companies, which could be driving his early agenda.

"But no doubt billions of your tax dollars will be soon headed their way," he said. "Not the jobs that ultimately millions of Americans will lose."

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the industry contributed more than $11 million in political donations in 2020 – more than double what it had given in the past.

Meanwhile, presidential climate envoy John Kerry has warned the planet only has nine years to recover from climate abuse, yet his family’s private jet has reportedly admitted 116 metric tons of carbon over the past year alone.

In comparison, Hannity pointed, the average person emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon driving a car.

"It’s almost as if John Kerry isn’t that concerned with the environment after all," he said.

John Kerry's family Gulfstream GIV-SP spent around 22 hours and 22 minutes in the air over the last 12 months, according to data compiled by flight tracking firm FlightAware.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Sam Dorman contributed to this report.