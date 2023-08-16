SEAN HANNITY: Biden's re-election strategy is now in full gear

Fox News host Sean Hannity laid out President Biden's re-election strategy following the fourth Trump indictment as the 2024 election season gets underway.

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, Joe Biden's re-election strategy that is in full gear. He doesn't need to lift a finger. Why? Because this election season, he's going to allow his own Department of Justice and the justice system to do all the heavy lifting for him. On… March 4th, Donald Trump, well, according to the filing down in Atlanta, they want to start that trial in Atlanta on March the fourth. Well, the very next day, lo and behold, what a coincidence. That would be March 5th. And that will also be Super Tuesday. Donald Trump will also face a court date to be determined during the campaign season in Washington, D.C., one in Florida and one in New York. And while Donald Trump gets nonstop negative press, Joe Biden, he'll just remain in hiding, just like he did in 2020 in the Media Mob Campaign Protection Program. That's what they offer him, the greatest campaign contribution. Anybody running for president could ever want or need. As a matter of fact, over the past few months. Every time a Biden scandal emerged, well Trump suddenly faced a new legal challenge. Ask yourself, is this a mere coincidence?

GOP ERUPTS OVER 2018 TEXT FROM HUNTER BIDEN CLAIMING HE'S PAID DAD'S BILLS FOR ‘PAST 11 YEARS’

On June 7th, the FBI finally gives Congress that 1023 form. They had to, of course, threaten to bring in Christopher Wray and hold him in contempt of Congress because he wouldn't hand it over. That was the one that documented foreign bribery allegations against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. From that credible FBI source, because the FBI had paid this guy hundreds of thousands of dollars. The very next day, June the eighth, DOJ special counsel Jack Smith indicts Trump in the moral document case. Then, on July 26, Hunter Biden's unprecedented sweetheart deal with the DOJ was introduced in court and then rejected by that federal judge who did a great job. The very next day, July 27. Oh, look at this… The special counsel added even more charges onto Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago case. Mere coincidences, right? And then on July 31st, Hunter Biden's former business partner, that would be Devon Archer, testified before Congress. And in fact, Joe Biden not only was on phone calls with some of Hunter Biden and Devon's business partners, some 20 calls, but he also met them in person a number of times, Cafe Milano. And the very next day after that, well, that would be August 1st. Well, here we go again. The special counsel indicted Trump once again over the January 6th issue in Washington, D.C., which brings us to last Friday, when a sham special counsel was appointed a slow walk to Hunter Biden investigation and cover up misconduct at the Department of Justice, the very next working day, that would go from Friday to Monday, and you got it, new charges against Donald Trump this time out of Atlanta. It's crazy how that all works out, I'm sure, as everyone agrees with me. Those are mere coincidences, right?

