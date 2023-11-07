SEAN HANNITY: Biden's in deep trouble as Democrats sound 'five-alarm fire'

FOX News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden's fresh re-election polling and says a growing number of Democrats are now begging him to bow out of the race.

SEAN HANNITY: Regardless of what happens tonight, Republicans and Democrats now agree, Joe Biden, he's in deep trouble. An NBC News poll put it this way: There is a "five-alarm fire" among Democrats as Joe Biden's support has now bottomed out. In fact, if the presidential election were held tonight, Joe would lose in an electoral landslide. Now, that's according to the brand new New York Times poll. Another poll, this one from Reuters, shows a Biden is near his lowest approval ever at only 36%. A sitting president, frankly, just can't win reelection with those kind of numbers.

Now, voters also strongly disapprove of Biden's handling of the economy. So much for the Bidennomics that they've been pushing. But you have real inflation, real difficulties, the highest mortgage rates we've had in decades. We don't have secure borders. National security concerns around the globe. American soldiers now have been attacked 40 times in just the past few days at bases in the Middle East with almost no response from Joe Biden at all, barely any comments. Meanwhile, his own party is now deeply divided over the issue of Israel, as Biden's radical pro-Hamas base is threatening to stay home in 2024. And last but not least, Americans are very concerned with Biden's obvious cognitive decline. It appears to be getting worse, which will only seem to continue as we march toward 2024 and one year from now. As Kamala would say, that's the significance of the passage of time.

And according to a growing number of Democrats – are now begging Biden to now bow out of the race, including former Democratic Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan. But Joe Biden is clinging on for dear life. As always, Biden values his own personal vanity above all else. And unfortunately for Joe and his fellow Democrats, he is now so unpopular and incompetent that even his own weaponized Justice Department won't be able to push him across the finish line this time.

