SEAN HANNITY: Biden will be debating in friendly territory

Biden may 'lie with impunity,' Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down the Trump-Biden debate conditions on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the liberal media as former President Trump prepares to debate President Biden on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: To be clear, Joe Biden will already be debating in friendly territory with moderators who want him to win. Fake Jake is disqualified and, by the way, the media mob, the Biden campaign alone, do not get to collude and decide if Donald Trump is willing to go on a liberal network, then everyone must agree on who moderates.  

NANCY PELOSI SAYS SHE 'WOULD NEVER RECOMMEND' BIDEN DEBATE TRUMP ON STAGE AFTER SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT 

Not much more, you know, to choose from there, but they find somebody. Maybe Dana Bash will be all right. I don't know. Otherwise, Joe will lie with impunity and while Trump will be forced to debate Biden and the liberal talk show hosts at CNN. (‘Stop. Take that off the air! Oh. He's lying.') Oh, okay, but that's the person you want to moderate? 

Biden's list of demands will also be in effect and I have no doubt that jacked-up Joe will probably return to the stage after a heavy dose of caffeine, Red Bull or whatever he took before the State of the Union. That was weird. Don't expect a walk in the park.  

