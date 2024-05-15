SEAN HANNITY: Biden will be debating in friendly territory

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the liberal media as former President Trump prepares to debate President Biden on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: To be clear, Joe Biden will already be debating in friendly territory with moderators who want him to win. Fake Jake is disqualified and, by the way, the media mob, the Biden campaign alone, do not get to collude and decide if Donald Trump is willing to go on a liberal network, then everyone must agree on who moderates.

NANCY PELOSI SAYS SHE 'WOULD NEVER RECOMMEND' BIDEN DEBATE TRUMP ON STAGE AFTER SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

Not much more, you know, to choose from there, but they find somebody. Maybe Dana Bash will be all right. I don't know. Otherwise, Joe will lie with impunity and while Trump will be forced to debate Biden and the liberal talk show hosts at CNN. (‘Stop. Take that off the air! Oh. He's lying.') Oh, okay, but that's the person you want to moderate?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP