LAURA INGRAHAM: This is Biden's SOS to the press

Fox News host Laura Ingraham picks apart the Biden team's cry for a "game-changer" ahead of the presidential debates on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: For months, they tried to sell you a new "Comeback Kid" story…

Today, we learned a few new things about the true state of the Biden campaign. The fact that they decided to abandon the usual debate format that they were demanding and take up Trump's call for earlier debates , that shows that they think they need a game-changer, and they hope that they will get it with the help of two CNN anchors, who we learned today will be the ones who are actually moderating the first debate. One believes that electing Trump would be anti-democratic.

NANCY PELOSI SAYS SHE 'WOULD NEVER RECOMMEND' BIDEN DEBATE TRUMP ON STAGE AFTER SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

…

The Biden team is nervous, and one of their go-to house media organs, Slate, is also sending up a signal flare, warning the Democrats can't keep rationalizing away one crucial element of the race — that Biden does better with people who are most likely to vote — because new polling shows that that's not true.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is my favorite part of all: "[I]f the question is, ‘How bad is this, really?’ the answer is, 'Pretty bad!'"