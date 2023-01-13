SEAN HANNITY: Do you want somebody like Hunter Biden having access to America's secrets?

Fox News host Sean Hannity says President Biden has been caught "red-handed" after the discovery of classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and in his Delaware home.

SEAN HANNITY: They have spent the last several months breathlessly, hysterically, endlessly demanding that former President Donald J. Trump be indicted and thrown in jail over claims that he mishandled classified material. Now we have a major, major development. So a little bit of a problem for those hypocrites, their buddy, Joe I don't know what day it is Biden has been caught red-handed, mishandling top secret classified documents that he apparently stole from the Obama administration. Now, the sensitive material was reckless, recklessly stored at Biden's unsecured private office at the U Penn Biden Center, his home library, and even next to his special Corvette and what he called his locked garage. Even though we have pictures of the garage wide open. And as you can see, that little circle in The New York Post today, it shows the papers just laying there. Now, breaking this week, the President of the United States is under investigation. Are you happy? A special counsel has been appointed, but you don't need an extensive investigation to know that at least one sketchy, depraved, self-serving individual had easy access to almost all of those documents. And that would be the president's deeply troubled and, frankly, corrupt son zero experience Hunter, who made millions with no experience.

JIM JORDAN LAUNCHES FIRST INVESTIGATION AS JUDICIARY CHAIR INTO BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS SCANDAL

…

He lived at the Delaware mansion where the secret material was found. Now he listed the home as his billing address for his credit cards and his Apple account. According to the New York Post, Hunter even claimed that he owned the property on a rental application. At the very same time, Hunter was in the throes of his crack cocaine addiction. Now, he frequently utilized the services of prostitutes, as we know, from his laptop from Eastern Europe, and he had his hand in numerous foreign business schemes. You know, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, you name it, alongside multiple business partners who are now in prison. So quick question. Does this seem like a safe environment for classified top secret documents? I don't think so. Do you want somebody like that having access to America's secrets? Now, Hunter could not keep track of his own handgun. Remember, he lost it. And by the way, or his own laptop, he forgot he put it in a repair shop. But we're supposed to trust him around top secret material.