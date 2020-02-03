Sean Hannity: Establishment Dems in state of 'shock and panic' as Sanders leads Iowa polls

Sean Hannity said Monday the idea of a Bernie Sanders victory in the Iowa caucuses has establishment Democrats in a state of panic.

"The Democratic primary is shaping up to be yet another dumpster fire like it was in 2016," Hannity said. " Socialist Bernie Sanders has surged into the lead and the Democratic establishment is in a state of shock and panic."

The "Hannity" host accused Democrats of "rigging" the system to avoid the spectacle of Sanders accepting the party's nomination for president..

"[In] 2016 Democrats, well, they did their best to rig the primary against Bernie Sanders ... DNC [interim] chair Donna Brazile discovered that the Clinton campaign and the DNC had in fact been working together to defeat Bernie throughout the primary. In other words, the system was rigged."

"Now," he continued, "history seems to be repeating itself. The DNC is changing the rules so that one of Bernie's top challengers -- maybe [Michael] Bloomberg or whoever else, can take the debate stage without meeting requirements."

Hannity called Sanders' policies "downright scary," and reiterated his message to viewers who will "render the ultimate verdict" come November.

"Whatever happens in Iowa," he said, "in 274 days, you, the American people, you will render what is the ultimate verdict."

"President Trump will be acquitted [by the Senate] on Wednesday and the latest impeachment witch hunt will be dead. The power to decide our future now rests squarely in your hands. You can, in 274 days, shock the world again."