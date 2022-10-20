Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Are you better off today than when before Joe Biden became president?

Hannity highlights Biden's record of failure in office

By Fox News Staff | Fox News

Sean Hannity showcased the various failures from Biden during his time as president and how the American people are not better off from his presidency on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: There it is. 19 days until you send a message to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and all the Green New Deal radical socialists in Congress. Are you happy with record high gas prices? Are you happy with a 41-year record high of inflation? Are you happy with the open borders with Joe Biden? Are you happy with record violent crime, record robberies, record murders? How has the left's defund, dismantle, no bail law agenda worked out for you? Are you happy with woke propaganda being taught in your kids schools? 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing the agreement for Finland and Sweden to be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the East Room of the White House on August 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden applied for membership in the Cold War-era military alliance. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Are you happy with how the war in Europe is being conducted? Are you happy with how Joe Biden withdrew from Afghanistan? Are you better off today than when before Joe Biden became president? Now, tonight, there is literally nothing positive that I can see that Democrats can run on. They have done nothing that improves the quality of your life. They have done nothing to make this country a better place. It is no wonder Republicans are surging in the polls.

