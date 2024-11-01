Fox News host Sean Hannity debunks the left's lies as the Harris campaign and the media claim former President Trump called for Liz Cheney to be shot and killed.

SEAN HANNITY: Another day, another desperate hoax from the Harris campaign and their allies in the state-run media mob. They know of no shame. If you watch fake news CNN, MSNBC and read the headlines on Google or any other wing of the state-run media mob, you might think that Donald Trump called for Liz Cheney to be shot and killed. It's not true.

For example, here's the awful AP quote: "Harris assails Trump for saying Liz Cheney should have rifles shooting at her." It is not only misleading, it is completely false. And yet another outright lie, a big lie, designed to smear, slander, besmirch Donald Trump.

…

Kamala Harris' campaign surrogates, the state-run media mob – they have zero fidelity to truth. Instead, they have an unyielding rage for Trump. They have contempt and hatred for his supporters and have nothing but contempt for the American people. And right now, they are proving they will do and say anything to cling on to power with zero fidelity to truth at this point. One huge, big lie after another.