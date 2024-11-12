SEAN HANNITY: America's massive bureaucracy will soon face a very heavy dose of reality again

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on President-elect Trump’s transition team and proposed government reforms on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump is not threatening democracy. He's not threatening our Constitution. America's massive bureaucracy, on the other hand, will soon face a very heavy dose of reality again. This is not going to be business as usual. That is not what the American people voted for.

The decentralization of power as our founders intended is very much on its way to D.C., and the new Department of Government Efficiency will take an axe to government waste, fraud and abuse. In fact, Trump now plans to eliminate the entire Department of Education, send that money directly to the states. They would better know how to use it.

Other departments, like the EPA and the Bureau of Land Management, can soon be relocated outside of the Washington swamp. Expect to see a major overhaul of the DOJ, DHS and the FBI's Washington field office. Government agencies have been unaccountable, and frankly, out of control for far too long, and a pervasive far-left bias has tarnished America's once great institutions. They need to be restored.