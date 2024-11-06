Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Scientific American editor blast 'f---ing fascists' who elected Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump resoundingly defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Democrats face a stunning loss in the 2024 election

Fox News senior national correspondent Aishah Hasnie has the latest on President-elect Trump's historic political comeback on Special Report.

Scientific American editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth blasted Trump voters as the "meanest, dumbest, most bigoted" group and "f---ing fascists."

On her Bluesky social media account, Helmuth documented her reaction to the presidential election over the course of Tuesday night. She began optimistically, celebrating campaign efforts. 

"Thank you to everyone who knocked on doors, sent post cards, organized, participated in get out the vote events, donated, registered voters, and just plain voted. I'm so glad we're all in this together," Helmuth wrote.

She also added, "Welp. Gonna be a long night. Cheers, everybody."

Donald Trump smiles

Scientific American editor-in-chief Laura Helmuth grew gradually more agitated as a Trump victory became more apparent. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TRUMP'S PROJECTED VICTORY DOESN'T GO OVER WELL WITH LIBERAL MEDIA: 'I'M GONNA THROW UP'

As more results came in that showed former President Trump, now President-elect Donald Trump, pulling head in multiple key states, Helmuth grew more heated, appearing to attack his voters.

"Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist. The moral arc of the universe isn't going to bend itself," she wrote.

"Solidarity to everybody whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high-school classmates are celebrating early results because f--- them to the moon and back," another post read.

Helmuth also wrote, "I apologize to younger voters that my Gen X is so full of f---ing fascists."

The next day, she shared a Scientific American article titled "Election Grief Is Real. Here’s How to Cope" which featured comments from University of Minnesota emeritus professor and psychotherapist Pauline Boss.

Helmuth referred to members of her generation as "f---ing fascists."

Helmuth referred to members of her generation as "f---ing fascists." (Bluesky screenshot)

"Now we have a kind of loss that I think is causing some grief for people who wanted a different outcome of this election. It’s really quite important to understand the feeling. It is a normal response if you’re in the midst of something you didn’t expect and you don’t like, and it came suddenly, unexpectedly. It’s a major loss," Boss said in the article.

She added, "The loss of hopes and dreams and plans that they thought were coming from the other candidate; a loss of certainty in the future that was what they wanted; loss of trust in the world as a safe place; loss of feelings of freedom over your own body; the loss of support for people who have lesser means than the rest of us do; the loss of support for your neighbor and people who are different from you—it’s a grief that remains unresolved."

LIBERAL TEARS AFTER HARRIS LOSS CONJURES UP MEMORIES OF 2016 CLINTON DEFEAT

"It’s not like a grief of a person for whom you have a death certificate and a funeral after and rituals of support and comfort. We’re stuck with this. I wrote about it as frozen grief," Boss said.

Split of Trump and Harris

Former President Trump became President-elect Donald Trump after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Kevin Mohatt)

Fox News Digital reached out to Scientific American for a comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.