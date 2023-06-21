SEAN HANNITY: Adam Schiff has been formally censured by the House of Representatives

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacted to Rep. Adam Schiff being formally censured by the U.S. House of Representatives in the wake of Special Counsel John Durham's "blockbuster testimony" on Capitol Hill in Wednesday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: We begin with the blockbuster testimony of Special Counsel John Durham. Way too late and too few indictments. But anyway, it was on Capitol Hill today delivering some much-needed truth to the tinfoil hat liars and collusion truthers that never happened in the Democratic Party, and of course, their willing accomplices in the media mob. They were the ones peddling lies to you in this country for three years, and some of them even getting Pulitzer Prizes as a result. Now, first up is the congenital liar himself, Adam Schiff. Now, this was interesting today. He couldn't believe that a foreign government would actually call up an American citizen and offer dirt on a political opponent. And I'm like, really, Adam? Because Adam Schiff is the only one in America that actually talked to somebody that he believed to be a Russian. It was a Russian prankster.

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO CENSURING SCHIFF THIS WEEK

…

But tonight, the good news is Adam Schiff has been formally censured by the House of Representatives and Democrats, they're not too happy… He's a serial liar, congenital liar, conspiracy theorist. He lied to this country for three long years, rightly censured on the House floor. And yet here we are in year eight of the never ending Trump-Russia collusion hoax and a far-fetched conspiracy theory bought and paid for by Hillary Rodham Clinton, propagated by our federal government – Not one thing in her dirty disinformation Russian dossier was ever proven true. No real evidence of collusion or conspiracy. And in the words of Durham, Operation Crossfire Hurricane never, ever should have been opened.