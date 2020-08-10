Sean Hannity calls November vote 'the biggest choice election by far in our lifetime'

November's election represents "the biggest choice election by far in our lifetime and the consequences couldn't be bigger," Fox News host Sean Hannity told "The Story" Monday night.

"[On] every issue, it's amazing, there is the deepest divide," Hannity, the author of the new book "Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink," told host Martha MacCallum. "I've never seen one major party candidate [Democrat Joe Biden] race so solidly to the left ... I mean, they co-opted Bolshevik Bernie's [Sanders] agenda, pledging trillions for AOC's [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's] new green deal, the gun czar is 'You're damn right we're going to take your gun' Beto O'Rourke."

Hannity's comments came after President Trump accused Biden Friday of "following the radical left agenda."

"Take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God,” Trump said.

Biden entered the Democratic race as a perceived moderate and took heavy fire during the primary on issues immigration, health care, climate change, and abortion. He eventually reversed his decades-old position on the Hyde Amendment, a historically bipartisan measure that blocked federal funding for most abortions.

Like other Democrats, Biden endorsed the "framework" of the "Green New Deal" while offering a lower cost estimate than progressives like Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. proposed.

Hannity also referenced former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, whom Biden said in March would "take care of the gun problem with me."

Hannity also argued that the debates between Biden and Trump should take place before early voting begins in many states.

"That's a great point, by the way," MacCallum agreed. "People should have an opportunity, I keep saying this, because these conventions are short of shrinking, because the election cycle has shrunk so dramatically, the most important thing here is that people in this country get the opportunity to watch these two men debate, and sooner rather than later."