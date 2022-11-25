Sean Duffy: What haven't we had a shortage of under Biden?

Sean Duffy discusses the various shortages Americans have suffered in 2022 under the Biden administration on "The Ingraham Angle."

SEAN DUFFY: What haven't we had a shortage of this year? Everyone remembers what happened with baby formula back in the spring when mothers were stuck driving hours just to get one bottle to feed their newborns.

RAYMOND ARROYO: I HOPE THIS THANKSGIVING, PARTISANSHIP IS NOT ON YOUR MENU

…

How haven't we learned from this? Those same mothers may still be struggling if they have older kids because now we're seeing a disturbing shortage of antibiotics in children's Tylenol. Then, of course, there's a labor shortage which is impacting everything from Oregon snowplow drivers to Orlando restaurant workers. Even 911 calls, there aren't enough EMS workers to go around. And that's leading to a lag in response time, which in some situations could mean life or death. Your safety is at stake. "The Ingraham Angle" has well documented the ongoing police staffing shortages. And now we're learning about a lack of public defenders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP