Scotland's Sturgeon caught exuberantly celebrating opposing party defeat in viral video

The leader of the Scottish National Party couldn’t contain her excitement Thursday as she was filmed boisterously celebrating the defeat of a sitting member of the opposing party.

Nicola Sturgeon pumped her fists on Sky News after hearing her party’s candidate, Amy Callaghan, narrowly beat out Jo Swinson, who stepped down as Liberal Democratic leader after she lost her seat.

“I’m delighted for Amy Callaghan,” Sturgeon told Sky News from Glasgow afterward. “She’s one of the bright young stars of this election and I predict great things ahead for her."

She also gave “commiserations” for Swinson, saying she understands the “pressures and challenges of leadership… so on a personal level, I really do feel for her.”

Swinson's promise to cancel Brexit caused the party to slide in the polls during the campaign, The Sun reported.

