Scott Walker: Trump reversing Obama's stagnant economy will be his key to 2020 victory

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker predicted that President Trump's engineering of a booming U.S. economy after years of stagnant growth under former President Barack Obama will be key to his reelection bid.

Walker, a Republican, said that economic rebound is being felt in his state and that many people have seen past Democrats' impeachment "frenzy" to notice that they are feeling the difference in their wallets.

Walker told Ed Henry on "The Story" on Friday that the economic numbers have fired up Trump's base as well as independents, and added the Badger State will be the electorate to watch next November.

"You look at a state like mine which is probably 'the' battleground state, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania and of course Ohio and Florida ... the base here is pumped up and motivated," he said.

"They're put off by the impeachment and in a way ... very much like the [gubernatorial] recall election I faced years ago where the left got all worked up and protested, the right woke up and said, 'We can't handle this' and independents thought that the left had overreached -- we're seeing exactly the same thing here in the state of Wisconsin as well, that independent voters think the impeachment has gone too far."

Walker said that during the Obama years, Midwestern states were hurt by declining wages and rising unemployment.

"People took fewer hours just to keep their jobs, and now you've got a point where the economy is humming...," he said.

Walker said Democrats are peddling a "bogus argument" when they claim Trump has been bad for the middle class -- as Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., promote left-wing, transformational economic policies like nationalized health care.

"This is a president who has delivered on his promises, and I think at a time when Washington is filled with people who say all the right things but don’t get squat done for the American people, a president who occasionally might tweet or talk differently than some but actually gets the job done is what most people [want]."