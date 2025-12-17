Expand / Collapse search
Scott Jennings and Alex Marlow tapped to fill midday radio slot previously held by Charlie Kirk

Kirk's show transitions to podcast format as new hosts take over Jan 5

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Jenny McCarthy says Charlie Kirk's death awakened her spiritual life

TV host Jenny McCarthy opened up on the "Culture Apothecary" podcast about how the death of Charlie Kirk brought her closer to Jesus.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings and Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow are set to take over Salem Radio Network's noon-3 p.m. ET time slot formerly held by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Jan. 5, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The prominent midday slot — once held by radio icon Rush Limbaugh — will replace "The Charlie Kirk Show," which will continue as a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network.

"These are some of the most important hours in talk radio, shaped by voices who didn’t just fill time, but moved the national conversation," Jennings said in Salem Media's press release.

"I’m grateful to Salem for the trust they’ve placed in me to step into that legacy," he added.

ERIKA KIRK TO LAUNCH TOUR FOR LATE HUSBAND’S BOOK WITH FOX NEWS MEDIA INTERVIEWS, INCLUDING ‘HANNITY’

Alex Marlow and Scott Jennings in a side-by-side split image template

SiriusXM host Alex Marlow during a visit to SiriusXM's "Breitbart News Daily" at SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 7, 2019, in New York City; Scott Jennings attends the "A Revolution of Common Sense" Book Launch at the Rainey Center on Dec. 2 in Washington, D.C. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Paul Morigi/Getty Images Courtesy of the Rainey Center)

Jennings’ current Salem Radio Network program will expand from 2-3 p.m. ET to 1-3 p.m. ET, while Marlow will air from noon to 1 p.m. ET.

Jennings said expanding the show gives him more time to "deliver serious analysis, honest debate and thoughtful conversations." 

He also thanked "The Charlie Kirk Show" executive producer Andrew Kolvet and the Turning Point USA team for continuing Charlie Kirk's media legacy in the months following his assassination.

GAVIN NEWSOM REFLECTS ON HIS INTERVIEW WITH CHARLIE KIRK, THE ‘SINCERITY’ AND ‘GRACE’ OF SLAIN CONSERVATIVE

A woman holds Charlie Kirk sign

An attendee holds up a sign reading "Never Surrender" ahead of the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 21, in Glendale, Arizona.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Marlow, who currently hosts a podcast on the Salem Podcast Network, expressed his longstanding love for talk radio, with many of the voices he admired — including Larry Elder, Dennis Prager and Charlie Kirk — came through Salem Media.

"I have deep respect for the Salem audience as well as my on-air colleagues both as people and as broadcasters. I can't wait to get started," he said.

OPINION: CHARLIE KIRK'S BOLD LEGACY LIVES ON AND WILL SHAPE AMERICA FOR YEARS TO COME

Charlie Kirk speaking at church

The late conservative activist Charlie Kirk speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona in 2024.   (Rebecca Nonle/AFP via Getty Images)

When reached for comment, Salem Media directed Fox News Digital to the full press release announcing the expansion.

"Salem has earned the trust of conservative audiences for decades, and we don’t take that lightly. Scott Jennings and Alex Marlow each bring a distinct voice, a rare ability to engage audiences, and real seriousness to the conversation. Together, they will carry the Salem legacy forward," Phil Boyce, senior vice president of content for Salem Media, said, calling the development an "important moment" for the company.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

